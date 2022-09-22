Louise Loves: My new gig on Today FM

I HAVE started a new job - on air - with the national radio station Today FM, and I feel so grateful for the opportunity.

With the start of every new chapter comes the close of an older one, and for me that is my time on the unwavering pink bubble of music, fun and entertainment that is SPIN Southwest!

I started working for SPIN as a teenager, my first job was a “spini’ , part of SPIN’s well known street team. Our job spec was to be “the face of the station’ at music, sport and entertainment events across the southwest. We drove pink mini coopers in convoy, wore SPIN branded T-shirts with adidas hi-tops, the height of fashion in 2012. The best part-time job a college student could hope for, and a fail-safe way to get bitten by the radio bug.

I presented my first radio show, bilingually, in October 2013. I worked on SPIN’s Pop Raidió for five years before taking over the SPIN Hits lunchtime slot in 2018 and producing and presenting SPIN’s Irish chart show Hit 30 na hÉireann, and most recently the station's talk show, SPIN NOW.

There have been so many brilliant moments and memories over the years, but most importantly special connections created with listeners, local businesses, musicians, creatives and just brilliant characters.

I am learning all the time, but one thing I am sure of is that nothing quite like radio exists. I think the pandemic proved just how important radio is as a companion and an intimate, reliable source of information, camaraderie and comfort for so many.

I hope this next chapter brings with it the same excitement and joy I felt every time the red ‘on-air’ light flashed in SPIN southwest HQ. I know it will.

I hope you will come with me and continue to celebrate the special medium that is Irish radio.

I am live on Today FM, Saturday 2-6pm, Sunday 4-7pm, and Monday/ Tuesday 7-10pm.

Bí liom!



Junior Eurovision Éire

Táimid ar ais arís! Back for another year episode one of six aired on Sunday at 20:30 on TG4.

Eurovision Queen Niamh Kavanagh joined the judging panel to share her expertise.

Each week two contestants qualify for the semi-final round. This week Clare Kealy from Armagh and Lara Gleeson from Kildare. A special mention for Harry Moriarty, our brilliant Limerick contestant who sang a spectacular rendition of the greatest showman as Ghaeilge, on Sunday evenings show.

Bígí linn this Sunday on TG4 where our quest continues to find Ireland’s Junior Eurovision representative for 2022. The lucky contestant will travel to Armenia in December and sing in front on millions on a global stage!

Our guest judge this Sunday is Irelands 2018 Eurovision entry Ryan O Shaughnessy!

TO DO

CYCLE LIMERICK’S GREENWAY

A nicer Autumn excursion I can’t imagine!

Download Limerick’s virtual greenway map on Limerick.ie.

TO LISTEN

DYLAN FLYNN AND THE DEAD POETS- RUNNING AWAY

Limerick band DFDP are back with an anthemic new release.

Keep an eye on these lads, they’re only getting started.