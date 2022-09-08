All About Food: Just the ticket for your little ranch hands

HELLO and welcome to all about food. Fancy spicing-up your breakfast this weekend? Look no further! Enjoy!

Ask Gingergirl

Hello Gingergirl,

I’m looking for a tasty brunch recipe to enjoy at the weekend. We like all flavour combos!

Thanks,

Lorraine



Hello Lorraine,

Huevos rancheros, (pronounced wave-ohs rancheros), is a classic Mexican breakfast dish that has grown in popularity throughout the world. It is perfect food for a lazy brunch and I have no doubt it will be a big hit in your home.

In the recipe I use chipotle paste. Chipotles are dried, smoked jalapeno chillies. Blended with tomatoes and onions, they make a really convenient paste that can easily be stirred into dishes to add a smoky flavour and kick – you’ll find the paste in most supermarkets. If you cannot source chipotle paste, use a couple of green chillies, finely chopped, instead.

Huevos rancheros

Serves 4 hungry people!

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small red onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 – 2 teaspoons of chipotle paste

1 small bunch of fresh coriander

4 tins of chopped tomatoes

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

A pinch of oregano

8 eggs, preferably free-range or organic

8 small corn tortillas

Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Thinly slice the onion and finely chop the garlic. Add these to the pan with the chipotle paste and the coriander stalks, finely chopped. Fry for five minutes until the onion is transparent.

Add the tomatoes with the bay leaves and cinnamon, season with salt and turn the heat down to medium. Cook gently for half an hour until thick, add the coriander leaves, and a pinch of oregano.

Preheat the oven to 200ºc. Place the tomato sauce into two medium sized oven dishes. Using the back of a large spoon, make dips in the sauce, then crack an egg into each dip. Bake for about 10 minutes until the white of the egg is set but the yolk still runny. Serve with the warm corn tortillas or toast.

Recipe Variation

There are endless variations to this dish. Refried beans, slices of avocado or guacamole often appear as a side (though I have to admit my favourite accompaniment is fried potatoes and lots of fresh coriander). Try adding chorizo, bacon lardons or peppers – when you’re frying the onions.



Contact Gingergirl

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie