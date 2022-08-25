My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Counting down days to show

LIMERICK’S largest family and agricultural show returns to Limerick Racecourse this Sunday after a three-year hiatus.

I’ve been a huge admirer of the show over the years - it’s a class act and it only keeps on getting better and better! There’s something for everyone between show jumping, competitions, the food village, live music, the kids’ zone, horticulture classes and a new sustainability and ag tech hub. We here at the Holman Lee Agency are thrilled to be back again with a fabulous fashion show which will take place in the Greenmount Suite at 3pm featuring some of the top fashion boutiques from Limerick city and county.

There will also be a best dressed lady competition judged by yours truly with a voucher sponsored by Isobel boutique, Adare. I am so looking forward to the Limerick Show for a wonderful day of fun, fashion and everything else in between.

Pictured above is Orla Shiel and yours truly attending the Limerick Show launch Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Richard Harris International Film Festival

LAST week I was delighted to be invited by Zeb Moore to the announcement that Amcomri Entertainment is to be the principal commercial sponsor of the Richard Harris International Film Festival to mark the 10th anniversary of the festival. It was great to hear that a new film investment fund of €10m is being created to support film projects.

As I chatted to Zeb he explained that he was absolutely delighted to be partnering with such a renowned and innovative organisation as Amcomri to mark the 10th year and he feels that RHIFF and Amcomri are very compatible, as they are both committed to discovering new talent and promoting emerging film-makers.

The ambition is that this collaboration will find the next Scorsese or Sheridan.

It’s wonderful to see all these events such as the Richard Harris International Film Festival and the Limerick Show returning to our city once again!

Chat next week

Xx Celia