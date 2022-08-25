Search

25 Aug 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Counting down days to show

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Counting down days to show

Above I'm pictured with Dr Pat Daly, chief executive, Limerick City and County Council, Mayor Francis Foley, Eoghan Burke, 101 Films International and Zeb Moore, director of the Richard Harris Interna

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

25 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

LIMERICK’S largest family and agricultural show returns to Limerick Racecourse this Sunday after a three-year hiatus.
I’ve been a huge admirer of the show over the years - it’s a class act and it only keeps on getting better and better! There’s something for everyone between show jumping, competitions, the food village, live music, the kids’ zone, horticulture classes and a new sustainability and ag tech hub. We here at the Holman Lee Agency are thrilled to be back again with a fabulous fashion show which will take place in the Greenmount Suite at 3pm featuring some of the top fashion boutiques from Limerick city and county.

Popular Limerick restaurant ‘Locke’s’ in top Tidy Towns award

There will also be a best dressed lady competition judged by yours truly with a voucher sponsored by Isobel boutique, Adare. I am so looking forward to the Limerick Show for a wonderful day of fun, fashion and everything else in between.

Pictured above is Orla Shiel and yours truly attending the Limerick Show launch Picture: Brendan Gleeson  

Richard Harris International Film Festival
LAST week I was delighted to be invited by Zeb Moore to the announcement that Amcomri Entertainment is to be the principal commercial sponsor of the Richard Harris International Film Festival to mark the 10th anniversary of the festival. It was great to hear that a new film investment fund of €10m is being created to support film projects.
As I chatted to Zeb he explained that he was absolutely delighted to be partnering with such a renowned and innovative organisation as Amcomri to mark the 10th year and he feels that RHIFF and Amcomri are very compatible, as they are both committed to discovering new talent and promoting emerging film-makers.
The ambition is that this collaboration will find the next Scorsese or Sheridan.
It’s wonderful to see all these events such as the Richard Harris International Film Festival and the Limerick Show returning to our city once again!
Chat next week
Xx Celia

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media