11 Aug 2022

Healthy Living: Summer = salads in Limerick

It may be easier than you think to add more raw foods to your diet

Reporter:

Eva Hill Hamilton

11 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

SUMMER to me means a great variety of salads – whether the sun is beaming or it’s just the good-old Irish warm rain… Experts agree that raw foods should be a great percentage of our daily meals - no matter the climate or the weather.
In fact, over fifty percent of all the food we consume should be raw to support our digestive and immune systems. Raw or “live” foods such as vegetables and fruits contain enzymes which enhance digestion. Organic raw foods also contain beneficial bacteria' so important for normal intestinal function - hence for all your body.
It may be easier than you think to add more raw foods to your diet: enjoy a fruit-whey protein smoothie for breakfast, fruits and raw nuts for snacks, or a pot of hummus with some lovely crunchy vegetable sticks (carrot, mangetout, cucumber, pepper, celery, turnip, or broccoli) for lunch. And when you think of salads – aim for tastebuds tantalizing variety of exciting, crunchy, colourful goodness!

Beetroot – sesame seed salad
· 4 fresh organic beetroots grated on the larger holed grater
· 4 tbsp sesame seeds
· Little organic cold pressed sesame oil
· Juice of 1 large lemon

Slightly roast seeds in a stainless-steel frying pan, 1-2 minutes, until slightly coloured, then add it to the beetroot with the oil and lemon juice and mix them well together. Add 2 tsp of organic cold pressed sesame oil at the end, without further heating.

Cabbage and Apple Slaw with Walnut-Flax Dressing
Slaws are robust salads to have all year round -- they keep nicely in the fridge for days with a squeeze of lemon juice.
Dressing
3 tablespoons lemon juice
3 tablespoons tahini
2 teaspoons honey
1 shallot, minced
2 tablespoons walnut oil - 1 tablespoon flax oil

Slaw
1/2 head red cabbage, grated or thinly sliced
1 apple, diced small
2 celery stalks, diced small
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Juice of 1/2 lemon

Whisk the dressing ingredients in a small dish. Mix the slaw ingredients in a large bowl. Toss in the dressing and let sit for 10 minutes to allow the flavours to develop. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

The Happy Carrot
1 large carrot
1 cup of shredded cabbage
1/2 large Japanese radish, daikon (optional)
Dressing:
1 tablespoon of pumpkin seed butter
½ clove garlic, crushed
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3 tablespoons soy milk

Grate the carrot and radish into a large bowl. Add shredded cabbage and toss thoroughly.
To make the dressing, whisk the pumpkin seed butter, garlic, lemon juice and soya milk together. Double the quantity if you like.


Groovy Broccoli
1 small head of broccoli
Handful of baby spinach leaves
Handful of broken Brazil nuts
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
1 tablespoon tamari
1 tablespoon sesame oil
Cut broccoli into small florettes. Mix in spinach leaves. Whisk together garlic, soy sauce and sesame oil, drizzle on the vegetables and top with Brazil nuts.
For more recipes and tips, please visit my website: www.evahillnutrition.com

