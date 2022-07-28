Louise Loves: Limerick's Curraghchase 10k is back!

FOR THE first time in three years, the Curraghchase 10K event makes its long-awaited return to the beautiful scenic trails of Curraghchase Forest Park on Saturday, August 13.

Now in its 11th year and sponsored by The Westward Ho Bar & Grill, the Curraghchase 10K Run/Walk will take place in the picturesque woodland area of Curraghchase Forest Park, and around the former residence of famous Irish poet Aubrey De Vere.

James O’Shaughnessy, chairperson of the 10K committee says: “I am thrilled to inform you about our chosen charity this year; The Irish Emergency Alliance who are actively responding to the current crisis in Ukraine. Through local partners in Ukraine and the neighbouring countries, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia The Alliance help those who have fled conflict by providing food, shelter, blankets, medical supplies and emotional support”.

The Curraghchase 10K committee have already made an initial donation of €5,000 to the Irish Emergency Alliance to assist in their efforts in Ukraine. Brian Casey, from the charity, travelled to Limerick to receive the donation and was grateful for the first payment from them. The committee plan to meet Brian once again after the event in August.

Curraghchase 10K promises to be a special event this year, a scenic yet challenging course, a great selection of sponsors, and an amazing charity partner.

Early entrants will be guaranteed an event jersey and medal. James explains: “The event is selling out fast, with jerseys and medals for the first 500 people to register. The interest in our event is always magnificent, but we believe that our unique jersey and medal design, which reflect our chosen charity, is always a draw for people. This year’s kit can be seen in the pictures across all our social platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.”

Individuals can register at: https://www.curraghchase10k.ie/



SPIN’S MARTYY AND CHASING ABBEY TEAM UP FOR THE ULTIMATE SUMMER ANTHEM

SPIN DJ and personality Marty Guilfoyle, who goes by stage name pseudonym MARTYY, has teamed with pop dance trio Chasing Abbey to create an anthem for the summer with ‘Hometown’.

‘Hometown’ sees MARTYY collaborating with Tullamore Chasing Abbey to bring his debut single to a whole new level to create a dance anthem that is sure to be the soundtrack of the summer.

Co-written by Yami (The Business - Tiesto), ‘Hometown’ is a hard-hitting, catchy track that will be stuck in your. mind after just one listen. A testament to both artists, the track is a perfect mix of both urban and dance music. The vocal has an urban feel while the instrumental of the track is inherently deep house.

With both acts under the same management, MARTYY explains ‘it was a natural fit to work together and I’m super excited with what the guys have brought to this remix”. Having previewed the track to packed-out festival tents including Longitude and Sea Sessions, Teddy C from Chasing Abbey explains that “even unreleased, when it drops the whole room stands and pays attention”.

‘Hometown’ is available everywhere now.

