My Week with Celia Holman Lee: It’s great to be back on the old red carpet

EVERY year I look forward to the VIP Style Awards and this year was no different. It took place at the fabulous Marker Hotel in Dublin which was jam-packed with Ireland's top celebs who were dressed to the nines to walk the red carpet.

It was so wonderful to see everybody again and there was such a good buzz. When I looked around me, the who's who of the Irish fashion scene were there, dazzling as they stepped out for the fashion event of the year.

The fabulous Doireann Garrihy was sensational as the MC for the main event. She's such a character and the perfect person for the job.

It was wonderful to catch up with the beautiful Garrihy sisters, Aoibhinn, Ailbhe and Doireann



The public had the opportunity to vote on a variety of categories and the winners were so well deserved. Most Stylish Woman was won by Pippa O’ Connor and the title of Most Stylish Man went to Nicky Byrne. Fun fact - Nicky Byrne and I each won the Most Stylish Man and Most Stylish Woman awards at the first ever VIP Style Awards. Other winners at this year's event included Mary Kennedy who won Best Dressed on the night. Mary was seated at my table and she looked stunning!



The style was really outstanding this year with everyone adding their own personal twist and the colour of the night worn by many of the celebs was 50 shades of pink. Our own Louise Cooney stole the show when it came to the battle of the pink dresses. She opted for a waterfall halterneck of magnificent tulle - like a princess, as did our own designer Aoife McNamara who chose a shade of light pink with her signature bow at the back. It was a very sleek look and was reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn.

It was so great to catch up with Noel Cunningham, Mr Donegal himself who looked as dapper as ever. A great night was had by all. Roll on next year!