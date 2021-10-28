Louise Loves: VR exhibition - Ride a flying fish at the Hunt Museum

THE Hunt Museum will host “Ride a Flying Fish”, a VR experience that explores The Garden of Earthly Delights, a 500-year-old triptych by the Dutch painter by Hieronymus Bosch from Thursday October 21 until December 24 2021.

Not only does the VR exhibition give visitors access to a renowned seminal work that resides in the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, the experience allows people to feel as if they are stepping inside the intricate painting. Through the VR headset technology, viewers Ride a Flying Fish as they travel through each panel of the Garden of Earthly Delights. The journey begins at the Garden of Eden and proceeds through Earthly Delights before descending into hell.

Jill Cousins, Director & CEO Hunt Museum, said, “This is a new art experience for the Hunt Museum. The idea of moving around inside an artwork and feeling it to be a living thing gives new insights and joy. The Garden of Earthly Delights is such a complex painting but with VR technology you get to dive deep into it; focussing on every little detail and almost becoming part of the painting.”

“Our VR exhibition offers a new way of experiencing art. Hieronymus Bosch was a painter of his time, whose influence reverberates down the centuries. Given his pioneering imagination and innovative approach to new media, it seems very fitting that our first foray into VR explores the alternative reality presented by Bosch”.

The exhibition goes beyond VR to provide a completely immersive experience. A large-scale printed version of The Garden of Earthly Delights will be available to view, aspects of its symbolism drawn out and explained, and a film about Hieronymus Bosch will be on show. How cool!

Tickets are €10 or just €12.50 to see the exhibition and entire Hunt Museum collection. Children go free. To book, visit @huntmuseum.com



SINEAD O BRIEN LAUNCHES SHAPEWEAR BRAND VACIOUS

Limerick social media influencer, fashionista, singer and girl boss Sinéad O Brien launched her business “Vacious’ a luxurious shape-wear line for woman at HOUSE Limerick last Friday night.

Sinéad’s mission is to offer women an elegant yet functional Shapewear range, with a variety of styles for all shapes and sizes. By launching Vacious, Sinéad is bringing that mission to life! Sinéad has been wearing shapewear for years and swears by its ability to not only boost her confidence, but also subtly enhance her natural curves.

Sinead wants to empower women and help them look and feel confident and empowered, by adding her hidden secret of quality-designed shapewear. Given her personal knowledge curated throughout her own experiences, Sinéad has custom-designed her debut piece to the highest standard from the early stages of technical construction, resulting in a luxurious finished product.

This is the first product to launch within the brand and I've no doubt but that it’s only just the beginning for Vacious by Sinéad. Watch this space.

