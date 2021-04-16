Louise Loves: Rachel Allen speaks to students about careers

Celebrity chef Rachel Allen joined me on SPIN Ar Scoil last Saturday. SPIN Ar Scoil, is an educational radio series - now in its tenth week – produced for Leaving Cert students.

Each week the show explores a different Leaving Cert subject with the help of teachers, examiners, subject experts and special guests. On Saturday, the subject up for discussion was Home Economics.

Rachel Allen spoke honestly and frankly about the Leaving Cert, her memories as a student and a parent.

Reminiscing on her time in school Rachel joked “I loved school, because I loved my friends and we had great fun together, but not the exams and the study... I hated that!”

The Mom of three went on to explain that she didn’t study Home Ec for her Leaving Cert.

“I’m actually a bit embarrassed now, I don’t think I've ever said this, but I didn’t study Home Ec in school. I was asked to leave the class... I don’t know, I never liked my teacher and I also have memories of having to sew hideous shirts, it just didn’t work out for me. My art teacher on the other hand really got me, and I am still in touch with her’.

Rachel who grew up in South Dublin now lives in Cork with her family. She spoke of her knack for creativity growing up and the fact that she always knew she was a “practical learner’.

“I think my children are like me. We learn best from doing … I know my sons would rather outdoors in a forest learning to cut down trees and make something out of it, more practical carpentry and hands on skills like that,” Rachel added.

“Unfortunately, the schooling formats doesn’t suit all learners. There are so many extraordinary creative opportunities out there - it's knowing how to find them after school that’s the problem and how to work towards them. I think it would be really amazing that if in school we were all taught to cook and then the students who want to do the economics and science side of the subject could learn that too, but the more practical learners could just learn the hands-on cooking skills - I think that would be brilliant!”

Rachel’s sons Joshua and Luca are both finished school. Rachel’s eldest son Joshua didn’t sit the Leaving Cert while Lucca last year opted for accredited Leaving Cert grades and has recently moves to live in Japan. The 18-year-old is pursuing a career in motor sports, training with the Japanese Super Formula Lights Team, Albirex-RT.

Rachel jokes that there is “No pressure’ on her daughter Scarlett who starts secondary school in September.

To listen to Rachel’s chat in full search “SPIN Ar Scoil’ wherever you get your podcasts.

Rachel goes on to share some great advice for students hoping to pursue a career in the food industry. You can listen to SPIN Ar Scoil Saturday mornings at 9am on Spin South West.

TO DO

Change it up! t last! We can move outside our 5K. I love walking the three bridges, but I am very excited for a change of scenery this week. If you’re looking for some hiking routes within the county @limerick.ie have links to some great trails. Check them out!

TO LISTEN

FIGR ft.Niamh Hinchy - LONG GONE: Hermitage Green’s Darragh Griffin's solo project FIGR is going from strength to strength, the latest addition to the FIGR repertoire includes vocals from Limerick lady Niamh Hinchey."Long Gone' is a beautiful track.

TO SEE

The Dodo Redden Mural

Guaranteed to brighten up your day!

Another great addition to Limerick’s growing street art collection.

The Limerick legend Dodo Redden can be seen just off Mulgrave Street on ‘Sraid an Ceoill’.