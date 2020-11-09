Man About Town - The search is on to find Limerick’s most stylish man!

I’M coming in hot this week with a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT. Through my Limerick Leader column ‘Man About Town’ and my ‘Instagram account’ I am launching a search to find Limerick’s Most Stylish Man 2020.

Now, let’s just state for the record that the winner will not be me, or anyone like me. I assure you all that this is not a vanity project or a poll to determine whether Greg O’Shea is a better dresser than Conor Murray!

This one is for the men of Limerick. The dads, the husbands, the sons, the brothers and the boyfriends. Someone who deserves to have a very merry Christmas at the end of a very tough year.

To enter, you simply have to nominate yourself or someone close to you by submitting between one and three pictures of outfits they have put together, say why they deserve to win and email it to at patmcloughney@hotmail.com me or DM me on my Instagram @iammcloughney.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges to include influencer Sinead O’Brien, one of Ireland’s top models Shauna Lindsay, GAA Superstar and Littlewoods Ireland Brand Ambassador Cian Lynch and Miss Limerick Kyla McGowan.

Our winner will be announced in the second week of December and will be presented with a trophy and their prizes at the Limerick Leader offices.

What’s that? Did someone mention prizes?

Yes, I did and the prizes for this competition will quite simply BLOW YOUR MINDS!!!

The list of prizes will include:

1. A free suit, shirt and tie from Connolly Man.

2. A €100 voucher from Selected Ireland.

3. A €200 voucher for men’s products from Brown Thomas Limerick.

4. A €200 voucher from Complete Laser Care.

5. A €15 voucher from Nom Treats.

6. A year's supply of toothpaste from L.A. Pacific.

7. A €100 Boots voucher.

8. A €100 alterations voucher from the Zipyard.

9. A one night stay with B&B in the executive suite at the Limerick City Hotel.

10. A €50 Gym Plus Coffee voucher.

11. A men’s gift set from L’Oreal.

12. A fitness pack from The Good Food Outlet.

13. 8 weeks of Online personal training with fitness influencer Tracey Collopy.

14. A €100 voucher for Alexandra Dental or Alexandra Aesthetics.

15. A men’s spa treatment at One Pery Square.

16. A €200 voucher for Three Stories.

17. A meal voucher for Magee Choo’s.

18. A family box from the Chicken Hut.

19. A €50 voucher and hair products from Oscar & Co Barbers.

We will be adding more and more to this list before the middle of December and I’ll keep you all updated here in the weeks to come.

Remember, entry involves emailing between one and three outfit pictures along with the reason you or your nomination should win to patmcloughney@hotmail.com or sending via DM to @iammcloughney.

Best of luck to all who enter.