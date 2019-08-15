Seamus Ryan - Things what are on in Limerick

THIS WEEKEND in Limerick's bucks the trend for a quiet August, with an entire free weekend of indie and electro music, Limerick Youth Theatre returning with a bang for their latest show, and some great dance and classical music on offer. Add in three nights of keepin'; it country in the county and a day of staring at farm animals for fun and you can't say there isn't plenty of variety on offer!

Friday (August 16)

Féile na Gréine is a three-day entirely-free music festival in the city this weekend, hosted by the always-reliable DIY LK and Lower Your Expectations.

It kicks off on Friday in Lucky Lane at 7pm with the rather fabulous Rokaia headlining the early-evening gig, before turning to Pharmacia for a night of unrestrained electronica. Saturday features 15 acts playing in venues across the city.

You definitely shouldn't miss Gadget & The Cloud in Mother Macs at 3pm, Bleeding Heart Pigeons in The Commercial at 8pm and Saturday's headliners Windings performing in Pharmacia at 11:30pm.

Sunday's wind-down includes acts at the Milk Market from midday and the wonderfully brash and loud Jinx Lennon in The Commercial at 6:45pm.

South county Limerick is going full country this weekend, with three nights of the Castletown Country Music Festival. All-Ireland Talent Show finalist Cliona Hagan opens the weekend on Friday night (tickets €15), followed by the energetic Johnny Brady on Saturday (tickets €20) and Marty Mone of implausible Youtube sensation Hit The Diff on Sunday (tickets €15). You can also pick up a weekend ticket to see all three shows for €40. It's exactly the same lineup as last year's festival, so you know it's reliable. Doors open for all shows at 6:30pm.

Saturday (August 17)

Cappamore goes crazy for cattle and cake this weekend, as the 65th annual Cappamore Show takes place on Saturday at the Ballyvorneen Showgrounds just outside the east Limerick town.

As with all agricultural shows, there will be plenty of horses, cows and the odd goat to stare at and silently judge. Don't worry, they're judging you back. You can also grab a cookery demo by TV3's chef in residence Edward Hayden and an afternoon of carriage driving and sheaf throwing.

Food is obviously a massive part of the day's activities, with the best of Limerick's grub-generators selling all the local produce you can carry away in your belly. Gates open at 11am, the day's activities run until 5pm and tickets are a tenner.

Ireland meets America in a dance performance this Saturday at the Hunt Museum, as New Jersey's Bianca Paige Smith and Ireland's Eimear Byrne perform their acclaimed two-hander piece Two Can Do.

The two dancers are currently on an Irish tour of the show, which has previously toured the US. It also won the Most Innovative Award at the 2017 Limerick Fringe, which given the standard of performances at our city's best annual festival is about as good a recommendation as you can garner. 3pm, tickets are €12.

Throughout the summer, folks from the Limerick Writers' Centre have been wandering the mountains of Ireland in search of wild poets. They've managed to capture 25, all of whom will be Upstairs in Dolan's this Saturday night to read five lines of their best poetry in an attempt to win the Bring Your Limericks To Limerick crown. You can expect some naughtiness, as all the best limericks are ribaldly filthy. It starts at 7:30pm and it's free entry.

Sunday (August 18)

If you're the sort of person who can stay upright on a pair of skates without crashing into your face, how about trying the exciting and merciless world of roller derby?

Limerick Roller Derby are running two open recruitment mornings at the Delta Sportsdome on successive Sundays, beginning this week. They'll provide skates, though you'll need to be over-18 and you're advised to wear something comfortable for the tryout.

From what I've seen of derby, the most comfortable thing you can wear for a bout is a full body suit made

out of bubble wrap. It will run from 11am to 1pm and costs €10.

All weekend

The three summer exhibitions at Limerick City Gallery run till August 25. The Forsaken On Calvary photo exhibition is at Limerick City Museum until August 31. All free to visit.

Tickets are €10 for the Lavery and Osborne: Observing Life exhibition at the Hunt Museum, which runs till September 30.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!