Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Cross Country Championships

Unseasonably warm conditions, plus a slight breeze produced fast times on a flat Santry Demesne course for the National Senior, Junior and Juvenile Even-age Cross Country Championships.

Dooneen’s Ellen Goggin took Bronze in the Girls U12 race behind twins Holly and Freya Renton of Westport AC. A first national medal is reward for an athlete who has consistently featured on the podium at County and Provincial level in 2021.

With six finishers in the top 12 positions Ellen also led Munster to the Provincial Gold. At U18, Dooneen Clubmate Sarah Hosey was 59th from a total of 171 finishers in the U18 event.

In the Senior Men’s race An Brú’s Niall Shanahan was in 57th position in 33:03 over 10K. Declan Guina, of West Limerick AC, was 99th in 34:34.

Hiko Haso Tonosa, of Dundrum AC, was the race winner in 30:32. He finished three seconds clear of second-placed Darragh McElhinney (UCD).

There was a first National Senior XC title for UL Alumni and recent Olympian Michelle Finn (27:22) in the 8K Senior Women’s race.

Michelle Finn led from the start of the race and finished 12 seconds clear of UCD’s Sarah Healy.

Parkrun

Tristan Le Pape (18:37) and Karen Raine (20:53) were first finishers at UL. Alan McCutcheon (19:37) and Muireann Clifford (24:08) were best at Mungret while Michael Griffin (19:50) and Katarzyna Bobka (21:57) were fastest in Newcastle West.

Fixtures

The Munster Juvenile, Senior Relays and Masters Cross Country Championships take place in Clarecastle, Co Clare on this coming Sunday, November 28.

The Tom Walsh Memorial 10K Run and 5 Mile Walk takes place on Sunday 16th January at 12:30 pm. There will be numerous cash prizes.

Tom Walsh was a four- time Limerick Senior Cross Country Champion. He won the first County Championship In 1940 with St Nicholas AC and again in 1942 and 1943 with his native Caherline.

Running for O’Callaghan’s Mill he was AAUE National Senior Cross Country Champion in 1945.

In 1947, Tom Walsh represented Ireland at a Cross Country International in Paris coming home in 18th position overall, an event which also featured teams from France, Belgium, England, Scotland and Wales.

In 1952 he again won the Limerick Senior Cross Country Title this time in the colours of newly formed Croom AC. He died in the year 2000 at the age of 82.

Also in fixtures news, the Milford Hospice 10K will take place on Sunday 30th January.