Festive season gets underway at Shannon Airport as Christmas campaign is launched

Santa will have no problem navigating his way to Limerick and Clare this Christmas thanks to a festive initiative which has been launched by Shannon Airport.

The airport has come up with a festive advertising campaign involving a redesign of the airport’s runway, the longest runway in Ireland, which has been reimagined as a magical Christmas tree bedecked with colourful Christmas lights and topped with a Christmas star.

Commenting on the Christmas campaign, a spokesperson for Shannon Group said: “After a tough year for people in Ireland, we wanted to welcome Santa as he prepares to fly over Shannon Airport. Christmas is still Christmas no matter what and a time of hope and joy, and we wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas in a festive way.”

People in Limerick and Clare will be able to enjoy the festive image as the campaign is rolled out across the region.

Shannon Airport will be open throughout the festive season and is the only airport in Ireland open on Christmas day.

Staff have readied the airport for their visitors over Christmas who will receive the renowned Shannon Airport welcome. The airport’s terminal building has been decorated in true festive style and in addition, the airport’s Covid-19 charter will ensure that those travelling over the festive season can feel safe when travelling through the airport.

As per current public health guidelines, only departing or arriving passengers are permitted in the terminal building.