Christmas spirit alive in Limerick as bus is filled with more than 1,000 gifts for charity

Bus Éireann says it's overwhelmed by the response of Limerick people to a charity appeal ahead of Christmas.

The transport company says there was a huge local response when it joined with Mid West Simon and appealed for contributions to help the vulnerable, homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

More than 1,000 items were donated to fill the Bus Éireann bus during the appeal which took place last week.

“We are overwhelmed with the response from the people of Limerick and their generosity”, said Bus Éireann Sales Executive Marie King."The community was out in force all day, spreading the word to friends and neighbours who came from far and wide donating and managed to fill the Bus Éireann bus for Mid West Simon,” she added.

Covid-19 has made this year an extremely difficult one for many of the families and individuals accessing the Mid West Simon services. They distributed 8,427 food hampers from April to June and have supported individuals and families living in emergency accommodation with almost 6,000 hot meals delivered in Clare and Limerick.

The donations of non-perishable goods and household items during the appeal will be used within these services over the Christmas period and the coming months.

"The 'Fill a Bus Food Appeal' was the brainchild of Bus Éireann and it has been a fantastic success,” said Jackie Bonfield, CEO of Mid West Simon.

“The response from the people of Limerick has been phenomenal and the bus was filled to the brim with basic food staples, Christmas treats, toiletries and household goods. I would like to sincerely thank all those who contributed and especially to Bus Éireann staff for organising this wonderful initiative and for helping out on the day. Please know that many adults and children have benefited from the donations and will enjoy Christmas this year,” she added.

Ms King has thanked everyone who supported the appeal. "We are extremely proud of all our Bus Éireann colleagues, in particular Catherine King, who came out to give their time and support to this worthy cause. I’d also like to thanks Irish Rail for giving us the location in the station and Starbucks for supporting us with hot drinks all day," she said.

For more Limerick news click here