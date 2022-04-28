My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Fantastic Fashion Friday

LIMERICK-based artist Tom Fitzgerald’s exhibition Spirit Music is currently on show in Limerick City Gallery of Art and is running until May 8.

The exhibition is a celebration of Tom’s long career and contribution to the visual arts nationally. Tom studied at Limerick School of Art and Design and later served as head of the sculpture department for 24 years. He was also a founding member of Limerick's EV+A International festival in 1977.

Up to 100 works are included in this exhibition, dating from the early 1980s to the present day.

The exhibition is an invitation to look at his work in different ways: quiet/resonant, internal/external, corporeal/ethereal, all of which the exhibition embodies.

Although Tom’s work has been exhibited internationally, his life, education, and practice has been in Limerick. I thoroughly enjoyed Tom’s exhibition and it is certainly worth the visit!

The G Hotel

THE Holman Lee Agency headed to the G Hotel for the RTÉ Today Show where we were delighted to film and work with some of the top boutiques and designers in the region.

As we all know racing is back with a bang and so are the glamorous ladies days. I really enjoyed working with the milliners, designers and boutiques in the area who showed some phenomenal looks which will be featured on the show this Wednesday, April 27 and May 16.

If you miss it, you can catch it on the RTÉ Player.

Fashion Friday

And, finally, a reminder that Fashion Friday is back in Arthurs Quay this Friday, April 29!

The first fashion show starts at 11.30am with the second fashion show at 3pm. This fantastic event which is part of the Riverfest celebrations will feature the latest and trendiest fashion from Limerick’s boutiques and stores.

Bowes Ryan will be serving complimentary teas and coffee, cream scones, prosecco and other delights throughout both fashion shows.

Donations will be collected during both fashion shows with proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.