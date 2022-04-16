Search

16 Apr 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: School is in for fab fashion

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

16 Apr 2022 2:00 PM

WHAT a great night we had and what a huge success it was when one of the longest running fashion shows in the country, the Laurel Hill Fashion Show, returned after a two year absence to a packed house.

The fashion from the boutiques of Limerick city and county was outstanding and the goal of the evening was simply to have fun and enjoy the sunshine collections from the boutiques.

For anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe this show provided inspiration on colour, detail and individuality to help you dress for any sun soaked occasion.

From mellow yellow and statement stripes to lime green and tangerine, it was all there.

In Pictures: Laurel Hill Fashion Show returns for first time in more than two years

There was an array of beautiful dresses that would allow you to transform your look from day to night with just a few accessories. And with so many events on the horizon you really have no excuse not to dress up!

Also showcased on the ramp were super lifestyle looks which became so popular during the lockdown days. I have to say the casual look has become so much more glamorous!

Holman Lee models - who have been part of this historic fashion show for years - shared the ramp with the wonderful students of Laurel Hill Secondary School and Laurel Hill Colaiste.

I want to thank everyone who was involved, especially the fashion show committee for all their work and effort and of course The Strand Hotel for hosting the event.


Xx Celia

