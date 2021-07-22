My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Nothing could be finer that fab fashion in the sun

I HAVE been part of the fashion industry for most of my life - since I was 15 years old. Down through the various decades there have been projects that I have been extremely proud of and I have to say this recent particular project, at the age of 70, is one of my favourites for my archives. I’m referring of course to the feature that VIP magazine did on me.

I was so thrilled to be the cover star. The photoshoot worked for all the right reasons due to the beautiful surroundings of Dromoland Castle and the magnificent weather on the day. And how could you go wrong with a team led by Bianca Luykx and one of the country’s top photographers in Lili Forberg. I was so pleased with the finished product - my hair was done by Marbles hair salon’s Donna Costello and makeup was by Fiona McNamara of FMN Studio in Mungret. People were very complimentary about the shoot and especially the clothes that I showcased. I had no problem finding the particular looks that I needed from some of the top stores in the area including Brown Thomas Limerick, Ela Maria, Newcastle West, Catherine McCormack, Adare, The County Boutique Ennis, Nozomi Shoes, Ennis, Ivory Closet, Limerick, and Sinead’s Boutique, Annacotty. I can’t thank them enough and I also want to thank all of you who purchased VIP magazine and were so generous in your feedback

Chat soon

Xx Celia