Limerick stores supporting SVP Empty Plate Appeal

TWO EUROSPAR outlets in County Limerick are supporting are supporting the St Vincent de Paul Empty Plate Appeal which will help reduce the chances of a child going hungry over the festive season.

Nagle’s EUROSPAR in Bruff and Derek Downe’s EUROSPAR in Rathkeale are participating in the initiative with all in-store donations being repatriated by SVP within their local communities.

Nearly one third of all calls received each year by SVP include a request for food and shoppers at the two stores are being asked to place any non-perishable items in the trolley or receptacle designated for the ‘Empty Plate Appeal’.

The campaign is taking place throughout Christmas and into the New Year and to allay any concerns around the distribution and transferral of food, all contributions will be converted to their monetary value at the end of the campaign.

These will be converted into Eurospar vouchers which will then be given to the local St Vincent de Paul Conference.

Commenting on the campaign, Malachy Hanberry, Managing Director of EUROSPAR said: “These retailers have a long tradition of supporting charities and those most vulnerable in our society. Christmas is a time for giving and for generosity and their facilitating of this fundraising initiative, as well as the additional donations from selected own-brand sales in stores, for the St Vincent de Paul is another example of their commitment to the communities they serve.”

SVP National President Rose McGowan added: “We are extremely grateful to the EUROSPAR stores and staff for the effort they are putting into this venture. It is a great way to provide their customers with an opportunity to help so many people in the local communities in which their stores are based. This year more than ever the Society is relying on support of this nature as we have received more calls for help nationally than at any other time in our history."