Search

15 Dec 2021

WATCH: Medical devices company teams up with Limerick City Tidy Towns to plant 'urban forest'

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LARGE medical devices company based in Limerick is looking to increase sustainability on site by planting a tiny forest.

American knee and hip replacement manufacturer Stryker Orthopaedics, which has a plant at Raheen Industrial Estate, is cultivating a new woodland of 1,500 saplings.

The project is being directed by Limerick City Tidy Towns group, which has committed to planting small forests in urban areas.

Tidy Towns member Ann O’ Malley, who was directing operations on the day, said: “We heard that Stryker were interested in doing a corporate responsibility reach out."

Major jobs boost for Limerick as medtech company announces €70m investment

BD IDA
Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

She explained that several Stryker employees, along with Transition Year students from Crescent College on Dooradoyle Road, were preparing the site for root tree slips which will “enrich the land” in March of next year.

“We have laid down two layers of cardboard, three to four inches of mulch and after it will be watered to bed it down,” she said of the process behind the day’s work adjacent to the Stryker plant.

She added that the new forest will consist of all native Irish trees such as oak, scots pine and elders. After a year, lower understory species will be planted, like bluebells and berries.

The key to this tiny forest, is the density of the trees, forcing each one to grow upwards and absorb five times more carbon than normal standalone trees.

“You have great carbon absorption, biodiversity as well as birds and bees attracted.”

Richard McKeogh, Stryker Limerick Plant Manager,  stressed the shift in the psyche of workers, where ideas are already flowing for future sustainability projects on site.

He told the Limerick Leader that the 500m2 site is “an amazing way for Stryker to engage with Tidy Towns groups and the local community coming up on its 50th anniversary.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media