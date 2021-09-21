Jobs boost for Limerick as EY confirms expansion plans

A LEADING professional services company is to create 17 new jobs in Limerick as part of nationwide expansion announced today.

EY is to create over 800 new roles bringing its headcount on the island of Ireland to more than 4,200.

Just over 600 of the new roles will be Dublin-based, while the remaining 210 roles will be located in Cork, Galway, Belfast, Limerick and Waterford.

The company says 414 'experienced hire roles' will be advertised and filled by the end of June 2022 while a further 402 roles will be filled by university graduates starting this autumn.

EY will now actively recruit candidates to fill a variety of roles across its core areas of tax, audit, corporate finance and consulting as well as in new growth areas including technology consulting, digital and emerging technology, data analytics, cyber security, sustainability, law, strategy and transformation.

The firm is also recruiting heavily across other growth areas such as workforce and organisation design and planning, change management, transaction diligence, and valuations, modelling and economics.

Commenting on the announcement, An Taoiseach Mr Micheál Martin, who is currently in New York said: “It’s always encouraging to see high value jobs being created for both experienced professionals and the next generation of university graduates alike, and it’s a testament to the skills and talent available here in Ireland and a welcome endorsement of Ireland’s attractiveness as a place to invest and grow."

Frank O’Keeffe, Managing Partner of EY Ireland, added: “Our plans to grow our headcount by over 810 people in the coming months reflect the continuing strong growth of EY across the island of Ireland and the evolution we’re seeing amongst our client base. The fundamental changes brought about by the pandemic, coupled with wider macroeconomic headwinds and shifting business models, have created increased demand for our services as we help our clients tackle their most complex business challenges."

Mr O'Keeffe added: “We’re recruiting professionals at all levels, from university graduates through to partners, with backgrounds not only in business but in technology, science, engineering, law and humanities, however we’re not limited to these areas. Our new EY hybrid working model will also give us the opportunity to attract talent from every corner of the island of Ireland, not just in Dublin or in the big urban centres.