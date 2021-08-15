Limerick hotel wins two significant awards

THE Radisson Hotel in Limerick and The iNua Collection have received two significant awards.

One of the awards was in the Hotel & Leisure category at the 2021 Health & Safety Excellence Awards while the second relates to Excellence in Sustainability accredited by the 2021 Facility Management Awards.

Both awards were judged by independent panels of leading, industry-specific professionals, with rigorous criteria delivering a balanced judging assessment from leaders in their field, who bring their extensive knowledge, enthusiasm and expertise to the judging process to ensure that the winners are truly outstanding and worthy of recognition.

Chris Austin, group operations director of The iNUA Collection, says he's delighted with the two awards. “These two wins are a tremendous achievement for The iNUA Collection and for each of our nine group hotels including Radisson Limerick. Each award came with some very serious competition. These two major awards so far this year are great recognition for all the hard work and effort put into these crucial areas by our teams across our nine properties," he said.

The 2021 Health and Safety Excellence Award, Hotel and Leisure, recognises any organisation in hospitality or leisure industry who has demonstrated a strong commitment to the safety, health and welfare of its employees and customers over the past 12 months.

“The 2021 Health and Safety Excellence Award, Hotel and Leisure, is a huge achievement for the group and super recognition of our Health and Safety programmes. Special thanks and congratulations to Andrew Mullen, group facilities manager at The iNUA Collection, Robbie Burns, Radisson Limerick Hotels’ Maintenance Manager, all the group’s Maintenance Managers and the H&S representatives across the group," added Mr Austin.

The Excellence in Sustainability award The iNUA Collection won at the Facility Management Awards 2021 at the end of April recognises an outstanding sustainability initiative executed by an FM professional, team or organisation over the past 12 months.

The Radisson Hotel in Limerick fully reopened in early July having been used as a HSE vaccination centre for several months.