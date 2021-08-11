Plans to close Limerick laneway to facilitate outdoor hospitality

The proposed to closure is part of the council's support of the hospitality sector during Covid-19
PLANS have been revealed to close another laneway to traffic in Limerick city centre to facilitate outdoor dining and drinking.
The proposal, relating to a laneway off Ellen Street, is part of Limerick City and County Council's Covid-19 support of the Tourism and Hospitality Sector within the Metropolitan District.
A public consultation process is underway and if the proposal is approved, the laneway - adjacent to Mollys Bar - will be closed to traffic and parking from August 30 to August 29, 2022.
The restrictions, which will be in place 24 hours-a-day, will apply to a 21 metre section of the laneway in a northward direction three metres in from its junction with Ellen Street.
Pedestrian access to the laneway will not be affected and access for emergency vehicles will also be maintained.
Temporary restrictions and closures have already been introduced at a number of other laneways in Limerick as part of the Covid support scheme.
