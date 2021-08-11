11/08/2021

Search our Archive

Plans to close Limerick laneway to facilitate outdoor hospitality

Plans to close Limerick laneway to facilitate outdoor hospitality

The proposed to closure is part of the council's support of the hospitality sector during Covid-19

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

PLANS have been revealed to close another laneway to traffic in Limerick city centre to facilitate outdoor dining and drinking.

The proposal, relating to a laneway off Ellen Street, is part of Limerick City and County Council's Covid-19 support of the Tourism and Hospitality Sector within the Metropolitan District.

A public consultation process is underway and if the proposal is approved, the laneway - adjacent to Mollys Bar -  will be closed to traffic and parking from August 30 to August 29, 2022.

The restrictions, which will be in place 24 hours-a-day, will apply to a 21 metre section of the laneway in a northward direction three metres in from its junction with Ellen Street.

Pedestrian access to the laneway will not be affected and access for emergency vehicles will also be maintained.

Temporary restrictions and closures have already been introduced at a number of other laneways in Limerick as part of the Covid support scheme.

Lidl confirms opening date for brand new Limerick store

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media