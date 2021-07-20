The secret of successful digital transformation?   Understanding your 'Digital Maturity' with Action Point

The events of the past year and a half have not just changed the way we work but have fundamentally changed the way we do business. Organisations were faced with tough calls and big decisions, which go far beyond the challenges of Remote Working.

For many businesses, it was a wake-up call.

According to CEO of ActionPoint David Jeffreys, it was a turning point for businesses globally:

“Many companies were already taking steps towards digitalising their services and operational processes. For those that were reluctant to adapt, the pandemic has been an awakening. The absence of a Digital Transformation strategy in this climate is detrimental.”

ActionPoint’s Digital Maturity Self-Assessment (DMSA) is the starting point to determine our self-awareness in terms of technology and was created to help businesses to make informed decisions about where to invest both time and energy.

Lead Digital Transformation Consultant at ActionPoint, Abhishek Tomar says that for any strategic decision your business makes, you must understand your current Digital Maturity status to map out your next steps:

“Every organisation is at a different level of their Digital Maturity which is based upon the management team’s Digital IQ, the digital capability of the team and the investments in technology to date.”

Digital Maturity Self Assessment

For the ActionPoint team, it was important to help companies understand Digital Maturity.

“There was no framework in place to help organisations to identify where they were on this scale. We identified the six key pillars that define the Digital Maturity of an organisation, including: Digital Strategy, Digital Capability, Data Intelligence, Processes, Customer Experience and Risk and Compliance,” Mr Tomar said.

Along with uncovering insights across each of these key Digital Transformation elements, ActionPoint’s Digital Maturity Self-Assessment also benchmarks each organisation within its industry in terms of Digital Maturity. Mr Tomar added:

“The self-assessment we have developed helps organisations to understand and identify what stage of the Digital Maturity journey they are on. With this data, we produce a percentage scoring and a detailed report that identifies where the organisation is in terms of reaching full Digital Maturity.”



Once the score has been identified, the Digital Transformation team at ActionPoint deliver a detailed report that highlights your strengths and also areas for improvement across the 6 digital dimensions mentioned above.

“If you are self-aware, you can self-regulate. If we want to take a proactive approach to influencing our destiny, we must first gain an understanding of our Digital strengths and weaknesses. Having this understanding empowers us to take actions to improve our future prospects, enabling us to build sustainable, profitable and digitally enabled organisations”, Mr Jeffreys added.

To complete your free Digital Maturity Assessment or for more information click here: