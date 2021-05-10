‘Engineering is for Everyone’: Explore Engineering website looks to diversify sector

Explore Engineering, formerly known as Limerick for Engineering, is an industry-led group with strong and direct links to education, which also specifically references the vital alliance between the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, Limerick Institute of Technology and University of Limerick. These institutions collectively produce talented graduates and apprentices that continue to fill the skills gap that exists within the STEM sector in the Mid-West region.

Explore Engineering has a particular focus on encouraging female students to enter the predominantly male-occupied engineering sector. This aligns with the brands motto that “Engineering is for Everyone”. For the past 6 years, Explore Engineering has hosted an annual showcase event, bringing together regional educational institutions, multinational companies, SMEs and students.

The rebranding to Explore Engineering will include a new website, social media campaigns and a focus on five key engineering fields: Medical Devices, Civil & Environmental, Mechanical & Aeronautical, Electric/Electronic & Software and Chemical & Process.

The newly re-branded website will launch at 5pm on Wednesday, 28th April. The live virtual event will include Technology Spotlight videos from regional enterprises, such as EI Electronics, Lufthansa Technik, Kostal, Modular Automation and Element 6 talking about the latest and future technologies in the engineering sector with several guest speakers also on the night.

Commenting on this initiative Professor Ann Ledwith, Chair of Explore Engineering Executive Dean of Graduate and Professional Studies at University of Limerick, said: “We have a unique level of collaboration between engineering industry and education in the region, this is a key factor in economic growth in the Mid-West. During the past year, we have done a lot of work rebranding and re-enforcing our online presence, this will be very useful in developing our 2022 Engineering Showcase.”

