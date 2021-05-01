Fleming Medical: Family-owned Limerick business is an innovator in healthcare

Fleming Medical is a family-owned international business that partners with healthcare and pharmacy professionals to supply a complete range of certified high-quality medical devices, healthcare consumables and pharmacy exclusive products under their Medicare, Medicare LifeSense and Physiologix brands.

Founded by CEO Mark Fleming and his mother, Professor Patricia Fleming, the business started off in a small workspace on Michael Street, Limerick and has grown to now employ over 100 staff with the majority working at its Limerick Headquarters on the Dock Road.

With a goal of point-of-care assurance and product innovation, Fleming Medical works with leading healthcare industry experts like Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and CÚRAM Research Centre in NUI Galway.

CEO Mark Fleming says collaboration with these key opinion leaders is vital for the company’s growth. "We are committed to innovation in the healthcare industry. Our goal is to work with healthcare experts to develop safe and trusted products that enable healthcare professionals to provide better patient outcomes and enhance patient quality of life."

Connected Health is a big focus in their new product development innovation with a goal of empowering patients to monitor and better understand their health through using home medical devices and health apps. This patient empowerment also helps alleviate some of the pressure on healthcare systems.

Fleming Medical’s home diagnostic range includes a suite of Connected Health products and a free app, Medicare LifeSense, that help monitor and manage conditions like hypertension, COPD and obesity.

Helping communities and businesses who are in the research stage of attaining medical equipment is also an important part of what Fleming Medical does. Over the years, they have shared their expertise and services with clubs, communities, and non-profit organisations throughout Ireland by supporting and sponsoring items like defibrillators, first aid equipment, and infection control products.

In 2019, the company supported the Mungret Park Run and donated an AED to Mungret Park & Playground (pictured).

Fleming Medical’s local support doesn’t end with medical equipment.

It sponsors several local sports teams like Garryowen Rugby Club and the Catholic Institute Ladies Hockey Team (pictured below).

The company believes that supporting local sporting clubs is important as it has a knock-on effect in communities.

Their official medical and sports injury partner role with Munster Rugby has resulted in a Physiologix Treatment Room being developed at the University of Limerick Munster Rugby High Performance Centre which is a great resource for players and staff.

