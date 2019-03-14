Limerick-based company donates life-saving defibrillator to local park and playground

A DEFIBRILLATOR has been donated to the Mungret Park and Playground by Limerick based company, Fleming Medical, along with the help of Councilor Daniel Butler, Mayor of the Metropolitan District of Limerick.

The Cardiac Science Powerheart G5 is the only AED on the Irish market that provides customised shocks tailored to each patient needs to both include adults and children.

It also provides faster shock times and real-time CPR feedback with a unique CPR Device that instructs the correct pressure to be applied when performing CPR.

The popular Mungret playground offers a wide range of equipment with careful consideration for children with disabilities.

Founded by CEO, Mark Fleming 30 years ago, Limerick based Fleming Medical employs more than 60 people both domestically and internationally providing quality healthcare products under the Medicare brand name, among others.

“We are delighted to donate the Powerheart G5 to Mungret Park and Playground, this amazing facility is a fantastic example of a community coming together to promote exercise and healthy living for both adults and children,” Mr Fleming said.

Councilor Daniel Butler welcomed the news.

“The donation of the Powerheart G5 is a fantastic resource for all those who use the Mungret Park and Playground on a regular basis. Knowing that there is an AED close to hand provides great reassurance for those who use the park, I would like to thank Mark Fleming for his generous donation,” said Cllr Butler.