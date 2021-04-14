Shannon-based company seeks high-flying apprentices for industry-leading training programme

SHANNON-based Atlantic Aviation Group is on the hunt for 15 ambitious apprentices to join its prestigious industry-leading training programme for aircraft maintenance engineers.

The company is one of Europe's leading independent aviation organisations and it has an unmatched reputation in training aviation mechanics. Since 2015, more than 80 apprentices have participated in AAG’s four-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering programme.

With high-quality apprenticeships and skills at the centre of many post-pandemic recovery strategies worldwide, AAG is preparing for aviation’s return, offering participants both on-the-job and off-the-job training.

The apprenticeship programme underlines AAG’s commitment to grow its workforce and develop best-in-class skillsets that can future-proof its business development in what is a challenging time for the aviation sector.

AAG, which was acquired by Patrick Jordan in 2015, employs 317 staff and 24 trainees at its Clare headquarters – an increase in staff numbers of almost 100 over the past five years.

It offers services in maintenance, repair and overhaul, aircraft modifications, continuous airworthiness management and aviation training and its customers include: DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2 and major aircraft lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap, Bank of America, SMBC, BBAM, Seraph, Aergo and Avolon.

Announcing the call for 2021 apprenticeship applications, AAG CEO Shane O’Neill said: “While the industry has faced some challenges due to the pandemic, AAG continues to recruit and train for aviation’s inevitable return and we look forward to welcoming our future 15 candidates. Our continued commitment to our apprenticeship demonstrates our confidence in the future of our industry and in the future careers of the talent that will join our programme. I’m proud that we have a diverse workforce in the company including our apprenticeship classes.”

Sharon O’Flaherty, Talent Acquisition Partner said candidates of the programme would graduate fully equipped with the necessary skills to enter a variety of paths in the industry.

She added: “We have seen previous graduates continue their career in aircraft maintenance, along with venturing into CAMO, Part 21 Design, Quality Assurance amongst many other fields.”

One the company's current apprentices, Linda Keane from Lahinch commented: "From a young age, I have had an interest in cars and bikes and always helped my father in his garage growing up. When I looked into doing this apprenticeship with AAG, I thought it was a fantastic course with great career prospects.”

Applications for the programme are now open and close on Friday, May 7 2021. Candidates can apply via the AAG website.