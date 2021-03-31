New Covid-19 antibody testing service launched at Shannon Airport

HEALTHCARE company RocDoc has launched an antibody testing service at its facility at Shannon Airport.

While it does not confirm if somebody has Covid-19, antibody testing can determine whether or not an individual has developed an immunity to the disease, either through a vaccine or through contracting Covid-19 previously.

The antibody test can determine whether or not the vaccine has worked in providing an immunity to the virus. RocDoc’s test can also determine whether or not an individual has a strong or weak immunity to Covid-19.

From today, the antibody test is available to members of the public at RocDoc’s facility at Shannon Airport. The service will be rolled out shortly at its facilities at Cork Airport and Dublin Airport.

Commenting on the new service, RocDoc Chief Executive, David Rock, said: "We are very pleased to be offering this service to the public. Our test detects IgG and IgM antibodies, which can be found in both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity. This means that our test can tell you whether the vaccine is working or can provide an indication as to whether you have had Covid-19 in the past.’"

The antibody test is conducted in a different way to other Covid-19 tests, as David Rock explains; ‘’The antibody test involves a small finger prick, where small droplets of blood are taken from the finger, dropped into a container and sent to the laboratory for analysis. It is the same process as a blood sugar test, which people with diabetes will be very familiar with. The test is extremely accurate, with a specificity of 99.98% and a sensitivity of 98.8%.’’

For more information and to book an antibody test visit www.covidcheck.ie.