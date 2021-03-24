Bank of Ireland to retain ATM service in Kilkee following branch closure

CLARE TD Michael McNamara has received confirmation from Bank of Ireland that it will continue to provide an ATM service in Kilkee after the local branch closes.

Deputy McNamara questioned bank officials on the matter when they appeared before a virtual hearing of the Oireachtas Finance Committee yesterday.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of Bank of Ireland's retail operations said the west Clare seaside town is one of four locations in Ireland that will retain its existing ATM following the scheduled closure of 88 branches across the country.

"There will be four locations that we are going to keep an ATM in the branch because there isn't an alternative branch in the town, and Kilkee is one of those locations. So, we are committed to maintaining the ATM in Kilkee for that reason," he told the independent TD.

Bank of Ireland has also earmarked a number of branch closures across Limerick.

The affected branches are located at Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Rathkeale and Bruff in the county and at Caherdavin, Roxboro and UL in the city.