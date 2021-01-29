Major jobs boost for Mid West as medtech company opens new manufacturing facility in Shannon

MORE than 90 jobs are to be created in Shannon after Aerogen, Ireland’s largest indigenous medtech company, announced the establishment of a new manufacturing operation in the town.

The company, which is based in Galway, will be partially occupying the former Molex facility in the Shannon Industrial Estate.

It is the world leader in high-performance aerosol drug delivery in the acute care sector reaching over 13 million patients, in more than 75 countries.

"Shannon was a very attractive location for Aerogen. We have had very positive collaborations with industry, academia and service providers in the Mid-West region in the past and we look forward to building on these and creating new relationships in the region,” said Dr Brendan Hogan, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations.

We are delighted to share the news with you of our manufacturing operation in Shannon and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the Aerogen team.https://t.co/4BSbvzshiC pic.twitter.com/CAUqCgCVSg — Aerogen (@Aerogen) January 29, 2021

A number of the new roles have already by filled and the company says the facility in Shannon will become operational on Monday.

"We are utilising our significant investment in plant and equipment there as well as having access to a pool of skilled workers and well qualified and competent staff in the Midwest region. New equipment and tooling has been installed and Aerogen will be making further investments there to continue the growth trajectory of the company as it further expands existing business and develops new markets," said Dr Hogan.

