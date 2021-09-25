BREAKING: Ed Sheeran confirms second Limerick concert for next May

GLOBAL pop superstar Ed Sheeran has confirmed he will perform a second concert in Limerick next May.
The announcement was made less than two hours after tickets went on sale for the previously announced concert at Thomond Park on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
He will now perform a second gig the following night (Friday, May 6) as part of the ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour. Both concerts are subject to licence.
— Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) September 25, 2021
Dublin → Sun 24 April - https://t.co/ehTZBEIYcS
Cork → Fri 29 May - https://t.co/IxRKypRBmn
Limerick → Fri 6 May - https://t.co/0GdDWocTH0
Belfast → Fri 13 May - https://t.co/PT6ZYjVPtj
TICKETS ON SALE NOW pic.twitter.com/9ulvkOI98E
Welcoming the news, Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler says the two concerts will be "priceless" when it comes to lifting spirits in Limerick following pandemic.
2 nights of #EdSheeran is big news for @thomondstadium & #Limerick & we deserve it! This will be worth a millions of Euro to the local economy but priceless in terms of lifting our spirits. We have proven we can host one of the biggest names in music. Only the beginning... — Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) September 25, 2021
Meanwhile, thousands of Limerick people have been taking to social media this morning after the managed to secure tickets to see Sheeran perform in Limerick.
Yes can't wait… bring it on… fantastic for Limerick— Maria Heraty (@heraty999) September 25, 2021
