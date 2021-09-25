BREAKING: Ed Sheeran confirms second Limerick concert for next May

GLOBAL pop superstar Ed Sheeran has confirmed he will perform a second concert in Limerick next May.

The announcement was made less than two hours after tickets went on sale for the previously announced concert at Thomond Park on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

He will now perform a second gig the following night (Friday, May 6) as part of the ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour. Both concerts are subject to licence.

Welcoming the news, Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler says the two concerts will be "priceless" when it comes to lifting spirits in Limerick following pandemic.

Meanwhile, thousands of Limerick people have been taking to social media this morning after the managed to secure tickets to see Sheeran perform in Limerick.