BREAKING: Significant day-on-day reduction in Limerick's Covid numbers confirmed

THERE has been a significant day-on-day reduction in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

Provisional figures, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, show an 44 additional cases of the disease were reported in the 24 hours up to midnight on Friday.

This compares to 85 during the previous 24 hours. There were 51 new cases on Tuesday, 37 on Monday, 74 on Sunday, 35 on Saturday and 45 last Friday.

Nationally, the Department of Health says 319 new cases have been reported while the number of patients in hospital also continues to decline. There are 60 patients in hospital with 23 in ICU.

While the number of new Covid cases in Limerick has fallen, members of the public are being encouraged to avail of the free walk-in and drive-through test centres which will remain open across the weekend.

In addition to the centres at Ballysimon Road and St Joseph's Health Campus, a pop-up centre will be open at Moyross Health Centre between 11am and 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.