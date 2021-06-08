First Covid-19 vaccinations to take place at Limerick Racecourse

A NEW Covid-19 vaccination centre opens at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell today after the centre at the Radisson Blu Hotel was decommissioned over the weekend.

A total of 46 vaccination booths have been installed on the ground and first floors of the main building at Limerick Racecouse, with staff support facilities available on the second and third floors.

The new centre, which opens at 11.30am this Tuesday, will run alongside the vaccination centres at Treacy’s West County Hotel in Ennis and the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh.

A shuttle bus service, which was launched by Bus Éireann last month, will operate between Limerick city and Limerick Racecourse when the vaccination centre is open.

Ahead of the opening of the vaccination centre at Limerick Racecourse, the final vaccinations were administered at the Raddison Blu Hotel on Saturday afternoon.

Staff from UL Hospitals Group and HSE Estates, supported by members of the Defence Forces, spent the Bank Holiday Weekend decommissioning the centre and readying Limerick Racecourse for the first vaccination appointments.

"I would like to applaud the hotel management and staff for all they have done to help our staff operate the largest of the three Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Centres. They have been with us throughout this crucial phase of the vaccine programme, helping us to make our communities safe from the threat of Covid-19. I wish the management and staff well as they prepare to re-open to the public as part of the ongoing re-opening of society,” commented Colette Cowan, CEO of UL Hospitals.