BREAKING: Concern over new Covid cases in Limerick as weekend figures are confirmed

MORE than 120 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick over the weekend, provisional data has revealed.

The figures, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, show there were 51 new cases on Friday, 31 on Saturday and 40 on Sunday. This means there have been almost 250 new cases in Limerick over the past seven days.

Ahead of the weekend, concerns were expressed about the rapid rise in new cases of the disease in Limerick resulting in a public appeal being was issued late on Friday evening by the Department of Public Health Mid West.

"We have not seen this level of infection in the community since early March, which is a very worrying trend. If daily cases continue at this rate, coupled with the health service’s coping with the sinister cyber attack, we will find ourselves in a very troubling position," said Dr Mai Mannix.

Activities contributing to the recent increase in cases includes house parties, indoor gatherings, social activities surrounding the recent Eid celebrations, and significant onward transmission from weekend social events into workplaces.

There were 20 cases of Covid-19 in Limerick last Monday, 22 on Tuesday, 38 on Wednesday, 46 new cases last Thursday.