BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures for Limerick confirmed as incidence rate falls

A TOTAL of 19 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick, figures out this evening show, with the local incidence rate falling.

Statistics released from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reveal there has been 492 confirmed cases in Limerick across the last 14 days.

Yesterday, there were 53 new cases confirmed locally, leading to an incidence rate rise to 263.7 per 100,000 people across the last fortnight.

However, today, this has fallen to 252.4, below the national average of 269.5 people across the last two weeks.

Nationally, 33 more deaths from Covid-19 have been reported, two of these taking place in January, the remainder this month.

The average age of those who died was 81 years, with fatalities taking place in people aged between 42 and 105.

It now means there has now been a total of 3,980 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic 11 months ago.

As of midnight, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of Covid-19. In total, there has now been 211,113 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of today's new cases, 373 are male and 366 are female. Some 68% of these people are aged under 45, with the average age being 31.

The majority of the new instances are once again in Dublin, 301. This is followed by 77 new cases in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, and 32 in Kildare.

The remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties including the 19 new in Limerick, plus 20 in Cork, 17 in Tipperary, 15 in Clare and less than five in Co Kerry.

As of 8am today, 861 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in intensive care. There has been 51 additional hospitalisations across the last day.

As of February 13, a total of 268,551 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Of these, 176,926 people have received their first dose, with a further 91,625 people reaching their second dose.

A short time ago, it was also confirmed that a company with strong Limerick links, J and J, is set to apply for the European Medicines Agency for permission to deliver its own single-shot vaccine.