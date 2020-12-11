BREAKING: Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick drops further as daily figures are released

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has dropped further, the Department of Health has confirmed.

An additional 16 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in Limerick this Friday and the 14-day incidence rate now stands at 124.7 (per 100,000 population) - down from 127.8 on Thursday.

Nationally, the incidence rate has risen slightly to 81.2 after a further 313 cases were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Three more deaths have also been reported bringing the total since the pandemic began to 2,120.

Of the new cases notified today 67% are under 45 and the median age is 35.

70 cases are in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties, including Limerick.

As of 2pm today 197 Covid019 patients were being treated in hospital with 35 in ICU.

