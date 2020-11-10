BREAKING : Limerick Covid-19 cases and incidence rate down in latest figures

THERE are 17 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick, it's been confirmed this teatime.

It means Limerick has now seen 408 new confirmed cases of the disease locally across the last fortnight, with the incidence rate now standing at 209.3 per 100,000.

It's the joint fourth highest number of new cases in the country, with neighbouring Tipperary.

It's a decrease on yesterday's number, however, with 34 new cases, the second highest in the country. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Limerick was at 213.4 yesterday.

It comes as nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported 16 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, one in October and one remains under investigation. There's now been a total of 1,963 deaths from coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland.

As of midnight on Monday, the HPSC has been notified of 270 more confirmed cases of Covid-19.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,889 across Ireland.

Of today's new cases, 123 are men and 147 are women.

Some 56% are people under the age of 45, with the average age 42 years old.

The majority of new cases, 82, have been reported in Dublin, followed by 21 in Donegal, 18 in Roscommon, 17 in Limerick and 17 in Tipperary.

The remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 other counties, including Clare, where there are seven cases, Cork, eight, and Kerry, where there are less than five reported.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks."

"To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing. Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of Covid-19," he added.