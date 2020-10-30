BREAKING: Further increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has increased to 313.5 following the notification of an additional 38 confirmed cases of the disease.

According to the Department of Health, 611 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick since October 16.

Nationally, 772 new confirmed cases of the disease have been reported this Friday along with six additional deaths.

Of the new cases notified today, 64% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36. 228 are in Dublin, 120 are in Cork, 50 are in Meath, 41 are in Donegal, 41 are in Galway and the remaining 292 cases are spread across all remaining counties, including Limerick.

As of 2pm today 325 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: "The overall situation has improved, but we have to remember that these are very early days. This improvement will only be maintained if we keep going in our efforts. We have to remember that incidence is increasing in older age groups, who are particularly vulnerable to this disease. The way in which we can protect them is if we continue to drive down transmission across the whole population.”

Dr. Desmond Hickey, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “As of today, Ireland has seen a reduction in its 7-day incidence rate of 36% when compared to the previous 7 days. Ireland’s progress is notable when compared to the rapidly deteriorating picture across Europe. It is paramount that we sustain and continue to drive down disease incidence as much as possible in the coming weeks.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the latest figures are encouraging.

“The reproduction number is now close to 1 nationally. This is the first time in a number of weeks that we have been able to report positive indicators of the disease. However, our experience to date shows this type of progress is very fragile. We should take these positive signs as an indication our efforts are starting to work, the critical thing now is to keep it up, the virus will seek out any opportunity to spread; over the next weeks let’s make sure we don’t give it that opportunity, by driving R and case numbers as low as possible,” he said.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE, said: “There has been a significant reduction in emergency presentations and admission in recent weeks, when compared with activity last year. Our Emergency Departments have in place pathways of care to keep patients and staff safe. If you need urgent or emergency care in our hospitals, this care can be provided safely.”

For more see the Covid-19 Dashboard.