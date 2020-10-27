BREAKING: 27 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE are 27 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, figures out this teatime reveal.

It comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirm sad news of five additional deaths from the disease across Ireland.

In total, there has now been a total of 1,890 deaths from coronavirus in Ireland.

Nationally, there has now been 720 confirmed cases of Covid-19. This brings the total number of cases in Ireland now to 58,767.

Of today's new cases, 348 are men, and 371 are women, with 65% under 45 years of age.

The average age of patients is 32 years.

The majority of the new cases - 228 - are reported in Dublin, followed by 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath and 27 in Limerick.

The remaining 257 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

Yesterday, it was revealed the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick had risen to 309.4 per 100,000 of the population, with 48 new cases.

On Sunday, the 14 day incidence rate was 295 with 45 new cases confirmed. On Saturday, the rate was 291.4.

The county's 14 day incidence rate of 309.4 per 100,000 population is just below the national average of 309.9.