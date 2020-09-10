BREAKING: Confirmed Covid-19 case 'associated with' County Limerick school

A COUNTY Limerick secondary school has confirmed the detection of a Covid-19 case associated with the school this week.

In a notice issued to parents via the school’s mobile app this Wednesday, the school said that the HSE notified it of a confirmed Covid-19 case “associated with the school”.

The alert, signed off by the principal, said that a public health risk assessment has taken place, and that “all close contacts in the school have been identified and are being contacted and advised of the next steps”.

Unlike previous incidents of positive cases being identified at schools, the Leader can confirm that no individual class has been sent home, contrary to social media rumours

A spokesperson confirmed that it is “a single case”, however, due to GDPR it is not established if the case is a pupil, teaching or non-teaching staff, or another individual associated with the school.

The principal moved to assure the parents and guardians that the school “continues to follow all protocols and safety routines in line with the Department of Education Return to Schools Roadmap and Nphet guidelines, which are in place to minimise the risk of the virus being introduced into the school and the consequence risk of its spread.”

The principal said that “situations such as these are going to be normal for the foreseeable future” and urged parents “to remain calm and continue on as normal.

“It is important for our children to maintain that sense of normality and continued engagement in their learning,” he said.

