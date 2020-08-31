BREAKING: Limerick people urged to take extra care as latest local Covid-19 figures revealed

THE acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has urged Limerick people to take extra care and to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines.

It comes as 11 new cases of the deadly condition were confirmed in the city and county this evening.

Limerick has had the fourth highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases over the last fortnight, with 98, it was also revealed this evening.

Locally, there are now almost 750 cases confirmed.

No new deaths have been reported nationally, meaning the total number of fatalities from coronavirus remains at 1,777.

There were 53 confirmed new cases, with the majority, 25, in Dublin.

With 11, Limerick had the second highest amount overnight, with the remaining 17 cases spread around 10 other counties including Clare, Kerry, Tipperary and Cork.

It comes as the lockdown restrictions in Co Kildare were lifted after three weeks.

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, the consultant psychiatrist and integrated care lead at the HSE, said: "As we continue through the school year, we expect cases and these will be responded to rapidly, tailored to that outbreak and led by public health doctors. These public health doctors will communicate with school staff and parents as indicated."

Rachel Kenna, chief nursing officer at the Department of Health added: "We can all support parents and school children in our communities by following public health advice. We all have a responsibility to keep our schools open by applying this advice to our daily lives. Remember the key protective behaviours, regular hand washing, physical distance, wearing face coverings where appropriate, reduce your social contacts, know the symptoms and know when to isolate."

Dr Sumi Dunne, general practitioner, said: "We are aware that this is an anxious time for parents and guardians. GPs across the country are here to support them. If you feel your child is unwell, outside of a blocked/runny nose and seasonal sneezing, please do not send them into school. Keep them at home, restrict your movements and make contact with your GP."