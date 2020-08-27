BREAKING: Regeneron to create 400 new jobs at its Limerick campus

PHAMARCEUTICALS giant Regeneron has this Thursday announced 400 new jobs to its manufacturing plant in Limerick.

The major announcement was attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

It is the biggest jobs announcement in the region since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and will add to the existing 1,000-staff at its industrial operations and product supply campus in Castletroy.

The company is maximizing manufacturing capacity at its New York facility for REGN-COV2, Regeneron’s investigational two-antibody combination being developed for the potential treatment and prevention of COVID-19 infection.

Having invested more than $1bn in Ireland since 2014, Regeneron says the creation of these new jobs is part of the firm's long-term commitment to Limerick. Recruitment is underway to hire full-time, high-end specialist jobs in commercial manufacturing, process sciences, quality assurance/control, supply chain and various support functions for scientists, chemists and technicians.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “This significant jobs announcement by Regeneron is a further vote of confidence in the skills and talent of our workforce and provides a welcome boost to our economy. Ireland continues to resonate with leading global companies for investment. The government’s mission over the coming months and years is to rebuild our society and economy in the post- COVID world. We need to get people back to work and to protect and create sustainable jobs. This announcement is an important and welcome step in that journey."

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “Since choosing Limerick as their home, Regeneron has gone from strength to strength. Today’s announcement comes as a welcome boost for Ireland and the Mid-West at a very tough time. It’s a big vote of confidence in the future of the Irish economy. It will create an additional 400 well-paid jobs, bringing their total workforce here to 1,400. Ireland has the skills and talent to make it the perfect country for companies creating the jobs of the future.”

Dan Van Plew, Executive Vice President & General Manager of IOPS at Regeneron said: “As this pandemic hit, we needed to quickly change how we do things and where we make our products. In order to make space in our New York facilities to accommodate our COVID-19 efforts, we needed to ramp-up capacity here in Limerick. Despite ramping up commercial production sooner than planned, my team hasn’t missed a beat. You can only perform like this if you have good people, and Ireland has lots of good people, so we are excited to be hiring 400 more.”

Niall O’Leary, Vice President & Site Head, IOPS Limerick said, “Just six years ago, we hired our first employee in Limerick. Today, we have more than 1,000 full-time employees at our Limerick campus and with this latest announcement we are adding an additional 400 people to our world-class team. This demonstrates not only Regeneron’s incredibly strong pipeline but our commitment to Ireland and the Mid-West region. I am very proud of what our team has achieved and continue to be impressed with the calibre of talent here.”

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland said, “The addition of 400 highly skilled roles by Regeneron at its Limerick campus is a huge boost for Ireland and the Mid-West region. The company has expanded rapidly since it first chose to locate in Limerick. This significant job announcement by Regeneron in a regional location is very welcome and points to Ireland’s reputation as a global location of excellence for biopharmaceuticals. I wish the team continued success as they welcome 400 new colleagues to the site in the coming months.”