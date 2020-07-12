BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, Clare loses Covid-free status

NO additional cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Sunday despite 17 more cases being reported across the country.

In its daily update, the National Public Health Emergency Team says the number of confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick remains at 589.

It's the second day in a row that no new cases have been reported in Limerick. One new case was announced on both Thursday and one on Friday.

Separately, Clare has lost its Covid-free status as one of the 17 new cases confirmed this Sunday relates to a patient in the county. There are now 369 confirmed cases of the disease in Clare.

Meanwhile, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says there have been no new Covid-19 related deaths reported this Sunday. The total number of deaths in Ireland remains at 1,746.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: "This virus is still out there. It is still in people. It only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem once again. Please continue to protect yourself and others - watch out for symptoms, wash your hands and wear a face covering where appropriate. If you have any concern about symptoms, do not delay – isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately.”