BREAKING: Three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as death toll reaches 1,592 nationally

A FURTHER three confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick this Friday evening – bringing the total number of cases in the county to 615.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a total of 11 more people have died from Covid-19. It brings the death toll to 1,592 in the Republic of Ireland.

Some 115 further confirmed cases of coronavirus have also been reported in this country, meaning 24,506 have been diagnosed with the condition.