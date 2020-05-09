BREAKING: Four new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as 18 more people die nationally

THERE are four new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick this Saturday evening, bringing the total number to 570.

Nationally, 18 more people with the condition have now died. It means sadly some 1,446 people are confirmed have tragically lost their lives from coronavirus across the country.

There are 219 new cases of Covid-19 across the country, bringing the total to 22,760 in the Republic of Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of the cases, 13% or 2,954 have been hospitalised with 381 of these being admitted to intensive care.

The numbers of people confirmed to have been diagnosed with the condition in Limerick have fluctuated slightly in the last few days, after a number of cases were incorrectly linked to Limerick, as opposed to across the border in Co Clare.