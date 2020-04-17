Man arrested in Limerick following seizure of cannabis, counterfeit cash and fireworks 

A MAN has been arrested following a significant seizure of drugs and suspected counterfeit cash at a house in Limerick.

Shortly before 4pm, this Friday, gardaí from the divisional drugs unit executed a search warrant at a residence at Old Cratloe Road.

“During the course of the search, gardaí seized €25,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €5,000 in suspected counterfeit cash of various denominations A small quantity of fireworks were also seized,” said a garda spokesperson.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing and the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.