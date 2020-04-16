Pregnant woman hospitalised after savage Easter attack in Limerick estate

A HEAVILY pregnant woman was repeatedly stabbed and savagely beaten during a violent incident at her home in the early hours of Good Friday.

The woman had been socialising with a number of friends and her partner when he suddenly became violent and aggressive shortly before 1am, it is alleged.

Gardai were alerted by the women’s friends who became concerned for her safety when they were told to leave the house by her partner after he became violent.

At a special sitting of Limerick District Court at the weekend, Garda Shane O’Neill said the woman sustained multiple injuries during the prolonged attack which, he said, lasted for around 20 minutes.

The woman’s partner, who is aged 21, was arrested at the scene and appeared before the court after he was charged with assault and producing a knife during the course of a dispute.

Opposing bail, Garda O’Neill said it will be alleged the defendant stabbed the woman several times with a “large kitchen knife” and that he savagely beat her in a number of different rooms in the house.

He told Judge Mary Larkin it will be alleged that at one point he pushed the woman’s head onto the toilet and repeatedly banged the seat cover off her.

He said it will be further alleged that when she tried to flee the house, she was “dragged by the feet” back inside where he held a knife against her throat and “pressed it into her neck”.

The woman, who was treated at University Hospital Limerick following the incident, was also allegedly warned not to contact gardai.

Garda O’Neill expressed concern the defendant would interfere with witnesses if released and he expressed concern for the safety of the complainant – given the extreme level of violence on the night. “There could possibly be a loss of life,” he said.

Solicitor John Herbert told the court his client is originally from a village near the Limerick / Tipperary border and that he would be able to live there if released.

Judge Larkin refused bail and directed that a psychiatric assessment be carried out.