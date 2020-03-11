BREAKING: Nine new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as first death is confirmed

NINE additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 43.

Details of the additional cases, which were detected in eight men and one woman at locations across the country, were revealed by National Public Health Emergency Team this Tuesday evening.

The new cases include four males, from the south of the country, associated with travel; One female, from the south of the country, associated with contact with a confirmed case; One male, from the south of the country, associated with contact with a confirmed case and three males, from the east of the country, two associated with travel, one associated with contact of a confirmed case.

The HSE says it is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Speaking at a media briefing this Wednesday evening, Dr Tony Holahan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said while Ireland still remains in containment phase, efforts are to be made to "enhance and step up" the containment phase.

In relation to the first confirmed death - a woman from the east country - he said she had an underlying condition and was being treated in hospital.

"I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this patient. I urge the media and the public to respect their privacy at this difficult time. We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of this virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice," he said.

