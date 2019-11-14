Emergency services at scene of double car crash in Limerick city

GARDAI are at the scene of a double car collision on the outskirts of Limerick city this Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at St Nessan's Road, near University Hospital Limerick, after 2pm.

Gardai, National Ambulance Service and Limerick Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of the incident.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident at 2.15pm, and dispatched three units to the scene.

One unit remained at the scene at 3.10pm.