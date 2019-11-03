UPDATE: Child found dead in northside of city - 'Something terrible happened tonight - the area is devastated'

THE AREA of Ballynanty has been left 'devasted' following the discovery of a child's body this Sunday evening.

A man in his late twenties has been arrested this Sunday evening in relation to the discovery of the child's body.

The arrest was made in the Ballynanty at approximately 7pm this evening, and the man is currently being detained at Henry Street garda station.

The child, reportedly a boy aged 11, is believed to have sustained a number of injuries with gardai treating the child's death as suspicious.

The scene has since been sealed off, and the State Pathologists Office has been informed and the Garda Technical Bureau have been alerted.

Local TD to the area Maurice Quinlivan has said there is widespread shock amongst the community this evening.

"There's a fatality in the house, that's the only thing we know for sure," he said, "a young child has been killed by the looks of things. It's very tense here at the moment, and nobody quite knows what's going on."

"Something terrible happened tonight -the area is devastated," the TD said in a Facebook post, "there are so many rumours going around, many not true, so please be conscious of the families, friends and neighbours - please don’t post stuff on Facebook /social media etc."