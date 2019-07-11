University Hospital Limerick equals national overcrowding record

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has equaled the national overcrowding record this Thursday morning, with 81 patients being treated on trolleys.

UHL set the national overcrowding record on April 3, when there were 81 patients being treated on trolleys in the emergency departments and the wards.

TROLLEY CRISIS: Experts from NHS and Royal College of Surgeons Ireland to review UHL overcrowding problem

UHL had set the previous record on March 22, 2013 when there were 80 patients on trolleys.

While UHL was not the worst hit in terms of overcrowding in June, it is has seen a spike in patients on trolleys in the past week.

On Monday, there were 61 patients, followed by 70 patients on Tuesday, and 78 on Wednesday.

In this weekend's Limerick Leader, we reveal that an expert from the NHS and the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland will be reviewing UHL's overcrowding crisis later this year.